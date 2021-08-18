Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.32% of Trean Insurance Group worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

