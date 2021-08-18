Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $378.34 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

