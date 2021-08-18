Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 498,824 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,824 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PPD were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPD by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPD by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,589,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

