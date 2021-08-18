Millennium Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,853 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

