Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

