Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

HIW opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

