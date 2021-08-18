Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases By 67.1%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

FTF opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

