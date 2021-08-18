Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Drops By 26.8%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,356,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

