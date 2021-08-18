Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.86. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.