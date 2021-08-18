Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 592,672 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592,672 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $7,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

