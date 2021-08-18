Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

