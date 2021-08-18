Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

SBGI stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

