Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,647 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 328,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ALSN opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

