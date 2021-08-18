Insider Buying: Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Thomas Mceachin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $20,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,692 shares in the company, valued at $208,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

