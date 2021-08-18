Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 15,265 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $36,483.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $62,750.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $56,709.46.

WATT stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

