Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 1,908 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at C$165,022.73.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.14 and a 12-month high of C$35.00.

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

