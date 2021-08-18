Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II Sells 1,849 Shares

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harold M. Stratton II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

