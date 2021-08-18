Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO J Robison Hays III Purchases 7,500 Shares

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AHT opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21.
AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
