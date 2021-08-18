Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO J Robison Hays III Purchases 7,500 Shares

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AHT opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,178.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

