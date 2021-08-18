David A. Cherechinsky Buys 14,000 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stock

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DNOW opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.

Get NOW alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NOW by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NOW by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.