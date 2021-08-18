Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 14,191 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.
Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 34.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56,641.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
