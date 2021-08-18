Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 14,191 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 34.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56,641.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

