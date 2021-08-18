Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report sales of $69.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $61.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.99 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,315,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 429,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 815,314 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,669,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.