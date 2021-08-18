People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $482.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.30 million and the lowest is $480.70 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

