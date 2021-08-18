Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.55.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

