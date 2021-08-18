Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,845 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

