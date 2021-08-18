iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.