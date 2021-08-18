Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $620.33 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.96 and a 12 month high of $622.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,583.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

