Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. Medallion Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $222.55 million, a P/E ratio of 222.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.