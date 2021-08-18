Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

