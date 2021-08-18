Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 128,916 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,916 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

