Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western New England Bancorp worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

