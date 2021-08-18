Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

