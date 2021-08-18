Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Republic First Bancorp worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

