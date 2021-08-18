14,825 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

LYTS stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $191.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

