Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872,593 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of W&T Offshore worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

