Millennium Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of NETSTREIT worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2,538.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

