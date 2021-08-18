Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,200.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,196.33 ($28.70), with a volume of 30038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,908.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

