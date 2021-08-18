Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,062 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

