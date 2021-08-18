AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Tonya Austin Sells 3,232 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79.

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

