Roderick Nelson Sells 1,587 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

