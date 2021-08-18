Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 16,071 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00.
NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
