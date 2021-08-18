Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 16,071 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

