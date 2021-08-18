David Moatazedi Sells 47,737 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28.

EOLS opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $551.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Evolus by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

