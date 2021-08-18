David Moatazedi Sells 47,737 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28.
EOLS opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $551.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
