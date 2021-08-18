Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 26,111 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.