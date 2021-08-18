Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 26,111 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.
Shares of YMAB opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
