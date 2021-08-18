Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

SAN stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

