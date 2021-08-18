First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000.

LDSF stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.