Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,588 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

