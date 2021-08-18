Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.