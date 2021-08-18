Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

