DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

