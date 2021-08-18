Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 92,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,656,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

