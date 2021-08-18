Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 6.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $238.00 and last traded at $240.00. Approximately 39,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,472,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,004 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

